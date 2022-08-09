New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

