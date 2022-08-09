New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

