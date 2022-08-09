New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,121 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

