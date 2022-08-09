New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,558 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OM opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $971.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,302. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

