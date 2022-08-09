New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,558 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Stock Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ OM opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $971.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
Outset Medical Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.