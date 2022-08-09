New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,717 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

