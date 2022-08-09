New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,486 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $111,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 235,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

