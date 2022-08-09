New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,933 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

