New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,640 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,927,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
CVET opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
