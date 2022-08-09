New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,477 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.79. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.