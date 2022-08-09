New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,806 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE DEA opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

