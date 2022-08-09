New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,908 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,700,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

