New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 60,926 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

