New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Teradata by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

