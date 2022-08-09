New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 194.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.5 %

PRMW opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

