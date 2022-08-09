New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,414 shares of company stock worth $402,027. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

