New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of UNM opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

