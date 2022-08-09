New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,038 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 294,632 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 34.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $3,753,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

