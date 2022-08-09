New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,250 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,604 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

