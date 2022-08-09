New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,745 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.67, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

