New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,959 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $5,948,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,825. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.