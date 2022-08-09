New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,593 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 184,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

