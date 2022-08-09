New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,456 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

