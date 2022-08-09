New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,642 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

