New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,263 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STOR opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

