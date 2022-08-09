New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

