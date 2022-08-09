Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,830 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOAH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

