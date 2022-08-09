Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

