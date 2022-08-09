Patricia Mulroy Sells 2,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %
WYNN stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
