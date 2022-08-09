Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

