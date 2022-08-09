Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

