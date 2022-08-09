PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

