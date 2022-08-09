Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.