Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

