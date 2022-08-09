Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.46.

PLTK opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Playtika has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

