Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.46.
Playtika Price Performance
PLTK opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Playtika has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtika (PLTK)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.