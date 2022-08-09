Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PFTAU opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

