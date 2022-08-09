Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Raised to $23.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.11.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $28.44 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

