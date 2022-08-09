Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 613.8% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

