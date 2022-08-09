Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 140,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

PSEC opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.