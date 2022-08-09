Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $58,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
WBS stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
