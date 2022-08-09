Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $55,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

