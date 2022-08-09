Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $59,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

