Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $186.44 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.