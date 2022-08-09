Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,600,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,903,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

