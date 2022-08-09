RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

ROLL opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

