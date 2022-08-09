Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

