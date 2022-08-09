Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,711,279.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,762,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,412,565 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

