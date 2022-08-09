RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,721 shares of company stock worth $319,057 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

