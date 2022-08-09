RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $174.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
