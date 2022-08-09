RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599,201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Up 9.2 %

RingCentral stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.