Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 40.03.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $188,337,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

