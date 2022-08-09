Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,249 shares of company stock worth $4,024,860.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

